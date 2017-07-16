The Arizona Republic

10 most-watched Netflix shows by moms, plus crazy places they 'sneak watch'

10 most-watched Netflix shows by moms, plus crazy places they 'sneak watch'

10 most-watched Netflix shows by moms, plus crazy places they 'sneak watch'

How do moms watch Netflix? The same way they find five minutes alone. They sneak it.

A recent Netflix study looked at mom preferences for streaming video.

They learned the obvious: 97 percent had more “me time” for binge watching before becoming mothers.

They also learned the obvious to moms everywhere: 71 percent “sneak” viewing time. Almost half (46 percent) admit to sneaking three times a day. That’s not surprising since a mom’s day is a series of tasks and obligations that prevent one long sneak-a-thon.

How moms sneak

The Netflix Mom TV Me-Time Survey 2017 also found:

  • 57 percent sneak watch while loading laundry.
  • 48 percent view shows while cooking.
  • 40 percent follow their favorite characters by extending time in the bathroom.
  • 27 percent watch by taking extra time to apply makeup.
  • 21 percent by hiding in the pantry, closet, basement or laundry room.
  • 15 percent by lengthening their time at the gym to lengthen view time.
  • 15 percent by pressing play while parked for school pick up.

What moms watch

The most sneaked shows:

  1. “The Walking Dead”
  2. “Grey’s Anatomy”
  3. “Orange is the New Black”
  4. “Friends”
  5. “13 Reasons Why”
  6. “Scandal”
  7. “How to Get Away With Murder”
  8. “Once Upon A Time”
  9. “Fuller House”
  10. “Gilmore Girls”

Why moms sneak

Before anyone gets all judge-y, let’s consider that most of these reasons aren’t selfish extravagances but a very real need to feel human again.

Credit: Netflix

  • 66 percent to take a break from the daily routine
  • 49 percent for adult-only time
  • 55 percent to feel less stressed
  • 37 percent be feel more refreshed
  • 47 percent for some peace and quiet
  • 46 percent to watch something other than kids TV
  • 32 percent to feel like one’s old self again
  • 19 percent to be a better parent.

The survey was conducted between June 9-14. Netflix surveyed 1,006 U.S. moms, 307 Hispanic moms and 322 Canadian moms with children under the age of 9 and living at home.

