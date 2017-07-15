LulaRoe unveils new Disney merchandise and people are going crazy

Disney’s D23 Expo is taking over the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend. And the internet is blowing up over the sneak peek of the newest Disney patterns and fabrics offered by online retailer LulaRoe.

We’re all ears over the apparel too. Yes, we went there.

Can you say Captain Hook, Maleficent, Kermit the Frog and Winnie the Pooh?

LuLaRoe, which is particularly popular with GenX and Millennial moms, is sold primarily through members-only Facebook groups and on sites like eBay. The company first announced a long-rumored partnership with Disney in May.

The initial rollout of merchandise, which featured primarily Minnie Mouse patterns, has been vastly expanded – if the gigantic Mouse Ears display at D23 is any indication.

Phoenix area consultant Shana Schwarz said the company hasn’t released a lot of information or a timeframe, but she’s heard that some of the most popular Disney villains will have a release date before Halloween.

“It’s insane,” Schwarz said of the interest. But, Schwarz said, she understands why the patterns are so popular.

“For a girl who has loved Disney all her life, to be able to sell these prints…is a dream come true,” Schwarz said. She added: “Even just wearing them around the house or out with my kids has been fun.”

Other patterns spotted at the expo include The Little Mermaid, Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, and lots and lots of Mickey Mouse.

Sharon Fisher, another LuLaRoe consultant, pictured above with her daughters (also in the company’s famous leggings), said consultants are just now starting to see the new inventory.

“I have Bambi, Kermit the Frog, Flounder (from Ariel) and others,” she said.

Check out LulaRoe’s wall of fabrics from which to choose, spotted at the D23 Expo.

Again, we spied Ariel, Toy Story, Bambi, Donald Duck and even Cruella De Vil among the patterns when we looked at all the images in this post:

The #LuLaRoe wall at #D23!! So much to come! Who's exited!?! #lularoefordisney #lularoedisney #lularoecollectionfordisney A post shared by Melissa! (@mellie_aj) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

We want a pair, or two – or twelve.

But as this Instagrammer warns, the cute clothing could cause you to blow your budget.

These smiling shoppers got the best deal of all, free leggings. Whaaaa? Now our only question is why aren’t we at this event?

Making new friend while getting free leggings at the #d23expo Thank you @lularoe This was definitely the highlight of the day! #lularoe #lularoedisney #lularoeleggings A post shared by Kathy (@disneywish626) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.