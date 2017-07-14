From preschool to wedding day: Inseparable tots marry 20 years later

Who said love at first sight doesn’t exist?

A post on “thewaywemet’s” Instagram page features side-by-side photos of two young kids from Phoenix who would go on to marry each other 20 years later.

The post was written by Matt Grodsky (mattgrodsky) about how he met his wife, Laura, (account name laurascheel), and it brought everyone back to the innocent times of Pre-K marriage proposals.

“One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday.”

He goes on to sweetly list all the things she taught him, including how to ride the swings and “the ‘right way’ to properly eat string cheese,” which we all know is tearing it apart into stringy goodness instead of brainlessly chomping on it .

“I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day.”

They lose touch after elementary school until High School where they began to date. Despite attending different high schools and colleges in different states, they defied another relationship stereotype and made long distance work.

They got married in 2015. After he proposed at their old preschool classroom.

And with that, all of our hearts melted. Truly #goals.

For more on this couple’s sweet story, visit azcentral.com.

