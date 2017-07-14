From preschool to wedding day: Inseparable tots marry 20 years later

Who said love at first sight doesn’t exist?
A post on “thewaywemet’s” Instagram page features side-by-side photos of two young kids from Phoenix who would go on to marry each other 20 years later.
"Laura and I met in preschool. One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday. As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills, and the 'right way' to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground, and mischievously staying up during nap time. I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day. Eventually, we lost touch upon entering our Elementary School days and for the next seven years, our family's annual Christmas cards was the only way we ever saw each other's faces. It wasn't until High School that we reconnected by happenstance through a mutual friend. Within two weeks, we decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend. We continued to date through out all of High School, even though we went to different schools. We even stuck together long-distance while attending colleges in different states. We remained a resilient couple until May 23rd, 2015 when I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge and make Laura my wife. I proposed to her at the place it all began… our preschool classroom."
The post was written by Matt Grodsky (mattgrodsky) about how he met his wife, Laura, (account name laurascheel), and it brought everyone back to the innocent times of Pre-K marriage proposals.
He goes on to sweetly list all the things she taught him, including how to ride the swings and “the ‘right way’ to properly eat string cheese,” which we all know is tearing it apart into stringy goodness instead of brainlessly chomping on it .
They lose touch after elementary school until High School where they began to date. Despite attending different high schools and colleges in different states, they defied another relationship stereotype and made long distance work.
They got married in 2015. After he proposed at their old preschool classroom.
And with that, all of our hearts melted. Truly #goals.
For more on this couple’s sweet story, visit azcentral.com.
