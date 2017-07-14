Kids and lice - 7 tips for dealing with the buggy problem

Just because it’s summer, doesn’t mean your child isn’t at risk for coming home with lice.

Child care experts see a resurgence of the bug in August – as kids wrap up from camp and head back to school.

So what do you do if your child comes home scratching away at an itchy scalp?

Well, the most important thing is to remove the stigma from the problem, Krista Lauer, the medical director of Lice Clinics of America, tells the Asbury Park Press.

“If your kids get lice, you should be happy because it means that they are doing well socially. It doesn’t mean they are dirty.”

Here are some other tips for reducing your risk and/or dealing with the problem.

Remind your children to avoid head to head contact with their peers Check your child’s head once a week – infestations are most easily treated within the first 10 days. Pull long hair back in a braid or tie it in a ponytail. Avoid home treatments such as mayonnaise or gasoline. They don’t work. Use a good “lice comb” to remove nits from the hair. See your pediatrician if the infestation doesn’t clear – strains of “super lice” that are resistant to over-the-counter treatments are now found in more than half the United States. Wash bedding, clothes, etc. in hot water and dry on high heat at the same time you’re treating the scalp.

