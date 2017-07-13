There's still no Rey token for Monopoly: Star Wars and Twitter is going crazy

So this is kind of unbelievable.

According to the Associated Press toy maker Hasbro has dropped the ball on its promise to include a Rey token in its version of Monopoly: Star Wars.

Umm…what? There’s no Rey? She’s only the central protagonist in The Force Awakens movie, and her character, portrayed by actress Daisy Ridley, figures to be a focal point in the The Last Jedi, due out in December.

Here’s the backstory:

According to AP, there were four of the major characters depicted in tokens in the 2015 version of the game.

They were:

Kylo Ren

Luke Skywalker

Darth Vader

Finn

But no Rey.

Even worse, one mom said that the company actually broke a promise to her then 8-year-old daughter, when she asked Hasbro about Rey and they told her in 2015 that they would be including a Rey figure in the set later that year.

.@JennaBusch .@LetToysBeToys .@JillPantozzi Annie Rose is sad that Rey isn't readily included. "It's an awful lot of work to go through." pic.twitter.com/c5QiXSEHBX — Carrie Goldman (@CarrieMGoldman) July 13, 2017

The AP apparently reached out to Hasbro, and this is what spokeswoman Julie Duffy told them in an email:

“In early 2016, Hasbro updated the 2015 Star Wars: Monopoly game to add a Rey token. This product was sold to retailers in several markets around the world but is not available for sale in the U.S. due to insufficient interest.”

Duffy further told the AP that folks who want the Rey token can request one by calling Hasbro’s customer service line. But as now 10-year-old Annie Rose said above: “It’s an awful lot of work to go through.”

Based on how Twitter is now responding, I’d say there’s sufficient interest. Come on Hasbro: #wheresrey?

@Hasbro, did I miss the scene in #TheForceAwakens with Darth Vader? Is that why he inexplicably appears in your #Monopoly game? #WheresRey — Yanna Usagi (@RPGRabbit) July 13, 2017

Hey @hasbronews, #wheresrey ? My family will be avoiding all @Hasbro products until they stop with the institutional misogyny. — Dark Ride Jenkins (@doorlesschambrs) July 13, 2017

Like all the Moms?

