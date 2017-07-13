National Ice Cream Day 2017: Cool off and save money with free treats on July 16

For many of us, we don’t need an excuse like National Ice Cream Day to indulge.

For others who need a nudge, now is the time. Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day, and many spots are marking the occasion with free ice cream or specials.

Here’s the scoop on where to score free or discounted ice cream on Sunday and other days of the week.

McDonald’s

Get a free vanilla soft-serve cone all day July 16 by downloading the McDonald’s app. The app features the daily deals, with offerings like buy one large sandwich, get the second one free; and $2 off the the next purchase of $10 or more. One person has a chance to win free ice cream for life! Check locations here.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin Robbins is celebrating ice cream month with free sweet treats offered July 16-31. By downloading the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App or signing up for texts or emails, guests will receive offers for freebies on July 16 and beyond. Check locations here.

Carvel

Free BOGO Ice Cream Deal PLUS Free Carvel Retro T-shirt on July 17th #NationalIceCreamDay pic.twitter.com/gdqLSHG27q — Sweeties Picks (@SweetiesPicks) July 13, 2016

Buy any soft-serve ice cream in a cup or a cone and get one free on July 16. Check locations here.

PetSmart

In a first, the pet-store chain will be bringing treat trucks to both dogs and their owners in several cities, including New York City, Dallas and Seattle. Find the pop-up social celebrations on July 16 here.

Sonic

Oh those sweet summer nights. 💕 Have double the fun with half-price Shakes and Ice Cream Slushes after 8pm at SONIC! pic.twitter.com/u9FEywxzlk — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) July 12, 2017

National Ice Cream Day or not, shakes and slushes are always 50 percent off after 8 p.m. Check locations here.

Wendy’s

For a limited time, get a small chocolate or vanilla Frosty for 50 cents. Find locations here.

Whole Foods

Get two pints of Ben & Jerry’s for $6. Some stores around the country also will be hosting Sundae Funday on July 16, basically an ice cream social for customers. Find locations here.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook

More deals