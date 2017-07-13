Donnie Wahlberg honors parents in leaving giant Waffle House tip

Donnie Wahlberg gets it.

The New Kids on the Block singer clearly understands the sacrifices parents make – sometimes working two or three jobs to make ends meet and put food on the table and clothes on the backs of their kids.

How do we know?

Because he left a $2,000 tip on an $82.60 bill at Waffle House in North Carolina.

In a Facebook post, Wahlberg writes:

“My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars – for years! So when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

The post has 79,000 likes and more than 6,800 shares since he posted it late Wednesday night.

He also posted a video from the same Waffle House:

