Tennis pro Andy Murray schools reporter for forgetting Venus, Serena Williams

Andy Murray is pretty much all kinds of amazing.

Defending Wimbledon champion and the No. 1 seed headed into this year’s tournament, he just suffered a shocking defeat to American Sam Querrey.

What’s so amazing about that you say?

Well, during a press conference after his loss, a reporter asked Murray about his opponent, noting that he was being the first “American” to qualify for the Wimbledon semi-finals in seven years.

Now Murray could have talked about how’s he been injured, or his game or Querrey’s game.

But he didn’t. He quickly interrupted the reporter and corrected him, noting that “Querrey” is the first MALE from America to reach the semi-finals in seven years.

Apparently the fact that Serena Williams WON Wimbledon in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016 was lost on said reporter.

And apparently the fact that Venus Williams is currently PLAYING in the Wimbledon semi-finals is not relevent, either.

This is not the first time that Murray has pointed out the Williams’ sisters accomplishments to ignorant reporters.

During the Olympics last summer, he publicly corrected a BBC announcer who congratulated him on being the first person to win two gold medals.

Murray politely said: “Well, to defend the singles title, I think Venus and Serena have won four each, but hadn’t defended a singles title before.”

Twitter noticed Murray’s polite but pointed correction again at Wimbledon, and now Murray is getting all kinds of love from the masses for not forgetting – or ignoring – the accomplishments of female tennis champions, even in the midst of defeat.

He even made his mama proud.

And cheers to Judy Murray for raising such an amazing kid.

Bravo.

Q: "Andy, Sam is the first American player to reach the semi-final of a Slam since 2009…" Murray: "Male player." — Svenja Mastroberardi (@svenja_mastro) July 12, 2017

Andy Murray, fighting the good fight… pic.twitter.com/bj1rii1KmG — Leigh Walsh (@LeighWalsh87) July 12, 2017

Andy Murray continues to call out for feminism.

Q: "Sam is the first American to reach the s/f of a slam since 2009."

Murray: "Male player." — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 12, 2017