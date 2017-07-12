Completely insane: If the shamed pregnant news anchor were a man

More proof that Mother Nature assigned childbirth to the correct gender.
Recently, a noticeably pregnant Augusta, Ga., news anchor received a voicemail from a female viewer urging the newswoman to dress in a way that “you don’t walk around looking like you got a watermelon strapped under your too-tight outfits.”
Imagine a man — pregnant
Let’s imagine a world where guys were the bearers of children, ignoring for the moment how massive the Netflix-Oreo industrial complex would be with so many at-home dads.
The aggrieved anchor would rant against his anonymous attacker, waving a sword and issuing an on-air challenge that they “take this outside.”
Nothing is solved
Then again, this pregnant-man scenario assumes a population capable of advanced technology, not just advanced birth-control methods.
Giving birth? Puhleeeeze
I’m not sure many men would have the courage and pain tolerance to give birth. Maybe those guys on “American Ninja.” Or mixed-martial-arts fighters who first undergo anger management.
And magician David Blaine, because he seems to be up for anything at least once. But that’s about it.
Thanks again, Mother Nature, for not being Father Nature.
