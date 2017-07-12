The Arizona Republic

Dad can't afford Disney World, makes 'poor people roller coaster' for daughter. Pure sweetness

Credit: Go Fund Me/YouTube

Pennsylvania dad Victor Peoro says he can’t afford to take his 2-year-old daughter to Disney World. Right now, anyway.

The family set up a Go Fund Me campaign to make the Happiest Place on Earth a reality. In six days, donations rose to $3,435 — $435 more than the amount asked for.

But as Peoro points out on his Go Fund Me page, “it costs $5 for a 16 oz bottle of water,” and he’s traveling to Florida from Pennsylvania, which can’t be cheap.

Viral video

This adorable video — viewed more than 451,000 times and dubbed the “poor people roller coaster” — must have helped his cause.

In the video, Peoro previews what riding on a roller coaster will be for Autumn, 2. He hoists his daughter up in a bucket in front of a first-person video of a roller-coaster ride on TV.  Autumn rolls and plunges with the TV action. Props to dad for adding his own sound effects.

WATCH: Autumn giggles as she climbs and dives on the “Poor People Roller Coaster.”

