Sleeveless in D.C.? GOP lawmaker flouts Congress' dress code for women

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, a Republican Congresswoman from Arizona, stuck it to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s supposed dress code Wednesday by daring to wear what can only be considered a very PG-rated professional outfit.
McSally, the first woman to fly in combat, was delivering a speech on first responders in her district. At the close of her speech, the congresswoman said:
“Before I yield back, I want to point out I’m standing here in my professional attire, which happens to be a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes.”
Drop the mic
McSally’s audacious flouting of an undocumented dress code was in response to Ryan’s reading of what news organizations are calling an “alleged” dress code — because it’s subjectively enforced and official records seemed to have disappeared, according to CBS News.
Ryan read something about the dress code to members on the House Floor in June.
The dress code reading was prompted by complaints, in particular about reporters and the children of lawmakers, wearing casual attire on the House floor.
That wasn’t the end of McSally’s simply worded protest, however, because naturally, Twitter weighed in.
