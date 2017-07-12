Sleeveless in D.C.? GOP lawmaker flouts Congress' dress code for women

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, a Republican Congresswoman from Arizona, stuck it to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s supposed dress code Wednesday by daring to wear what can only be considered a very PG-rated professional outfit.

Here's @RepMcSally on the House floor wearing a sleeveless dress, which chamber security says violates dress code (rule doesn't exist). pic.twitter.com/RCjOeYE3wd — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) July 12, 2017

McSally, the first woman to fly in combat, was delivering a speech on first responders in her district. At the close of her speech, the congresswoman said:

“Before I yield back, I want to point out I’m standing here in my professional attire, which happens to be a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes.”

Drop the mic

McSally’s audacious flouting of an undocumented dress code was in response to Ryan’s reading of what news organizations are calling an “alleged” dress code — because it’s subjectively enforced and official records seemed to have disappeared, according to CBS News.

Ryan read something about the dress code to members on the House Floor in June.

The dress code reading was prompted by complaints, in particular about reporters and the children of lawmakers, wearing casual attire on the House floor.

That wasn’t the end of McSally’s simply worded protest, however, because naturally, Twitter weighed in.

Worth noting that today's high in DC will be 94. 98 tomorrow https://t.co/EIK6VR7Oei — Timothy Cama (@Timothy_Cama) July 12, 2017

.@RepMcSally actually stood up to @SpeakerRyan's dress code for women! Thank you, Representative, we applaud you. https://t.co/WpWeVR3G02 — Indivisible S. AZ (@Indivisible_SAZ) July 12, 2017

Me after seeing what Martha McSally said on the floor pic.twitter.com/SC5D2hdjra — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) July 12, 2017

The new civil rights movement here… pic.twitter.com/LJY5JLMqrr — Chuck Runamok (@WayTooMuchGear) July 12, 2017

