"Just for fun, I let the kids..." hashtag takes over Twitter

Parents and non-parents alike are resolving their insomnia issues, ignoring the state of the world, or otherwise having some fun this morning with a new hashtag: #justforfuniletthekids.

With it now trending nationally in the U.S., here’s a peek at some of our favorites (so far.)

Love the 1980s music reference.

#JustForFunILetTheKids think that they are still new on the block pic.twitter.com/dLPjaQ5S8I — Eric Schmeric (@HepatitisAtoZ) July 11, 2017

Another throwback. War Games. Classic.

Taking the word “kid” literally.

Because politics. Always politics.

Non-parents celebrate being child-free

Then there are those that actually involve kids.

Children and sugar – never a good mix.

No nap? Dreadful.

#JustForFunILetTheKids skip their nap and stay up past their bedtime pic.twitter.com/a5rLncUeee — Tom Malvaso (@TomMalvaso) July 11, 2017

Kids and animals…always a winner.

Now that’s just mean. But kind of funny.