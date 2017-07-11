"Just for fun, I let the kids..." hashtag takes over Twitter

Parents and non-parents alike are resolving their insomnia issues, ignoring the state of the world, or otherwise having some fun this morning with a new hashtag: #justforfuniletthekids.
With it now trending nationally in the U.S., here’s a peek at some of our favorites (so far.)
Love the 1980s music reference.
Another throwback. War Games. Classic.
Taking the word “kid” literally.
Because politics. Always politics.
Non-parents celebrate being child-free
Then there are those that actually involve kids.
Comments