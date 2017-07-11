Cards Against Humanity for Her is brilliant, pink and worth the extra $5

Cards Against Humanity released a new version of its popular adult card game Tuesday, geared toward women. It’s called Cards Against Humanity For Her.

Naturally, it’s pink. And it costs $5 more.

You’re outraged, right?

So was I…until I started to read the company’s tongue-in-cheek Twitter posts about the game.

Now I say: all the mad props to you my friends. Just take my money. Take it now.

🎀👋Say hi to Cards Against Humanity for Her. It's exactly the same as the original game, but it's pink & costs more: https://t.co/OfkED24811 — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) July 11, 2017

In case you are unfamiliar with ‘Cards Against Humanity,’ it’s billed as “a party game for horrible people.” Basically, one person reads a subject card/question and everyone else puts down a card they think fills out the statement.

None of them are appropriate. All are offensive.

But here’s why Cards Against Humanity has my love forever.

It readily acknowledges that the game is exactly the same as before.

Do you get anything extra for your $5 bucks? Nope. But it’s just for women, and we’re worth it, right? Much like a mechanic might charge you more to fix your car’s engine, the card company knows you’re going to pay extra for something because you’re gullible that way.

It plays into existing gender stereotypes by making the cards pink…and then some.

Seriously, how much crap do you have that’s been sold to you just because its pink and because you’re a woman, you’re supposed to like pink? I mean, really, are women not allowed to have any other favorite colors?

The associated website takes these female ideas for a full spin around the dance floor, noting that the game “pairs nicely with a glass of chilled white wine” and that “its there for you when you need a good cry.”

All things for women must come in cute packages in order for us to see the value in it.

Cards Against Humanity For Her recognizes this. So cute.

It’s honest about how necessary this product is.

Again, I refer you to the FAQ on the website:

It’s adorable. It’s cute. Self-care. Take time for yourself. Chia bowl. Perfect on your coffee table or bookshelf. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Brunch. Cheat day. Nasty women. Yaaaaaaaas queen!

The Emily’s List connection.

Cards Against Humanity for Her says that all proceeds from the sale go to support Emily’s List, a political action committee that focuses on electing pro-choice female Democratic candidates to office.

Thanks @CAH! We're gonna have some fun with this…

I drink to forget __.

1) The pay gap

2) Anti-choice legislation

3) NYT push alerts https://t.co/oujWIMJonl — EMILY's List (@emilyslist) July 11, 2017

Is Cards Against Humanity For Her for you? Well, I played it with my girlfriends. With a lot of wine. It was hilarious.

But here’s a tip – if you’re easily offended, don’t buy it.