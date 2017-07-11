6 weird, kind of wonderful deals you'll find on Amazon Prime Day right now

Our experts at Reviewed.com have done what they do best and scoured Amazon.com to find the best deals during Amazon Prime Day. But today, they bless us with a list of the weird — when you have everything you need, but are on the hunt for something you didn’t know you wanted so much.

1. 23andMe DNA Test — Buy for $199

Do you deserve to wear that Viking helmet you’re always stalking around in? Maybe not. Find out your actual heritage with this test.

2. Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser — Buy for $14.99

Because after kids are done with the toothpaste, HazMat needs to be called in. This should help and also want to make them brush their teeth.

3. Greenman Tree Sculpture — Buy for $38.90

Bad ass.

4. Mr. Sketch Scented Markers — Buy for $13.62

One of those…because Daddy got a big-screen TV from Amazon, you kids get something too. Trust me, they’ll love it.

5. Inflatable Beer Mug Cooler — Buy for $9.56

Everyone knows you don’t bring glass into the pool. So float with ease with this beer mug cooler, and if you drop it into the pool, don’t sweat it. It floats.

6. Roller Derby Gear — Buy for $95-$197.88

One tasty ride.

