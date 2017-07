7-Eleven is having a birthday and to celebrate, you get a free Slurpee.

Have you tried the new cotton candy-flavored Slurpee?

On Tuesday, July 11, or 7-Eleven (wink), Slurpee fans get a free small Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The convenience store chain is turning 90 this year and the celebration continues July 12-18. Customers who buy seven Slurpees over the week and scan the 7-Eleven mobile app will receive 11 free Slurpees.

WATCH: Free Slurpee day