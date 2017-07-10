Could dog maternity photos a la Beyoncé become a thing? If they're this cute, yes

We’ve seen Queen Bey’s bump in all its fairy flower splendor. Everyone swooned over Beyonce’s babies-to-be photo shoot.
It was only a matter of time before dogs and the people who love them created their own maternity shots.
Maybe that’s not so far-fetched when you consider Fusee’s classy photos, where she, too, is adorned with flowers.
Elsa’s owner told BuzzFeed that 2-year-old Fusee is “so photogenic, so I just figured something like this would be perfect.”
This is true. Check out the rest of the shots.
Photographer Clayton Foshaug took the shots.
Since these shots were taken last month, Fusee has had her litter.
