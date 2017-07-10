Could dog maternity photos a la Beyoncé become a thing? If they're this cute, yes

We’ve seen Queen Bey’s bump in all its fairy flower splendor. Everyone swooned over Beyonce’s babies-to-be photo shoot.

It was only a matter of time before dogs and the people who love them created their own maternity shots.

Maybe that’s not so far-fetched when you consider Fusee’s classy photos, where she, too, is adorned with flowers.

Elsa’s owner told BuzzFeed that 2-year-old Fusee is “so photogenic, so I just figured something like this would be perfect.”

This is true. Check out the rest of the shots.

My bestfriend is 8 weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot 🌸🐶 pic.twitter.com/MiFU23Font — Miss Elsa. (@elsa_means) June 26, 2017

Photographer Clayton Foshaug took the shots.

Since these shots were taken last month, Fusee has had her litter.

Update: labor is completed. 8 puppies were made in the making. — Miss Elsa. (@elsa_means) June 28, 2017

