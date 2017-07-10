10 funny tweets about coffee from parents that'll make you spit out yours

Coffee isn’t a morning ritual. It isn’t a social beverage. It isn’t the eyes-closed, aroma-sniffing special moment alone that you see in commercials.
Not for a parent.
Coffee is the vital fuel that allows parents to function when their diet consists of unfinished chicken nuggets and Eggo waffles, they wake up at the hour they used to go to bed and exercise means running errands.
They’ll get it any way they can. Often cold. (That doesn’t mean iced.) Children are so needy. But we love them and they deserve parents living their best life. So, coffee.
The funniest parents on Twitter get this, and know that they don’t need an inspirational quote when they’re sleep-deprived, cranky and two seconds away from losing it.
They need coffee.
Comments