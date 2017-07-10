10 funny tweets about coffee from parents that'll make you spit out yours

Coffee isn’t a morning ritual. It isn’t a social beverage. It isn’t the eyes-closed, aroma-sniffing special moment alone that you see in commercials.

Not for a parent.

Coffee is the vital fuel that allows parents to function when their diet consists of unfinished chicken nuggets and Eggo waffles, they wake up at the hour they used to go to bed and exercise means running errands.

They’ll get it any way they can. Often cold. (That doesn’t mean iced.) Children are so needy. But we love them and they deserve parents living their best life. So, coffee.

The funniest parents on Twitter get this, and know that they don’t need an inspirational quote when they’re sleep-deprived, cranky and two seconds away from losing it.

They need coffee.

1. Coffee is something old people drink when they play Canasta. Me, before kids.

Before I had kids, I didn't know I could drink a pot of coffee before 6am. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 6, 2016

2. Depresso, isn’t it?

Sitting at home drinking a cold one

And by cold one, I mean coffee

Because kids — SurvivingMyBoys (@SurvivingMyBoys) April 17, 2016

3. The horror!

Typical morning of a parent: Get coffee.

Tell kid to get dressed for the 10th time.

Reheat coffee.

Get in the car.

Forget coffee. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 12, 2017

4. The law doesn’t specify which school. Only that they go.

I didn't have time to have my coffee before drop off this morning. Anyway. Hopefully I brought them to the right school. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 22, 2016

5. The painful truth.

Do you like warm food, hot coffee and TV programs longer than 3 minutes long? Then fatherhood is not for you. — Tom Reseigh (@Tom_Rez) April 25, 2016

6. Coffee’s not a miracle worker. More like a wonder drug.

Being an adult is great for people who like to drink 32 ounces of coffee and still feel tired all the time — Ash (@adult_mom) May 23, 2017

7. Either way, a victory.

Time it takes to finish one cup of coffee with my kids here: 13 hours, 47 mins. Reheated 16 times.

Without kids: 9 mins. Still hot.#momlife — Bridget Smith Palmer (@bridget_palmer) July 3, 2017

8. So me! ~ parents everywhere

I take my coffee iced with a splash of cream and a heaping spoonful of crying and whining from my kids. — MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) June 19, 2017

9. Better than sex.

There's no calm before the storm quite like drinking coffee before the kids wake up. — SHANtilly Lace (@theshantilly) June 29, 2017

10. Most honest proposal ever.