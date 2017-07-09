The Arizona Republic

Obama and Kids: The hashtag resurfaces after Alaska mom spots former POTUS at airport

It’s the hashtag that gives us all the feels: #obamaandkids.

It appears to have first become a thing back in February 2016, when Twitter user @MichaelSkolnik tweeted a picture of the now-former President with a child, and asked others to do the same.

The Twitter hashtag resurfaced yesterday after an alert Alaska mom spotted Barack Obama at the airport. And Obama was apparently immediately drawn to her uber-stylish infant. She posted the photos, which have since gone viral, on her Facebook page.

In this July 3, 2017 photo provided by Jolene Jackinsky, former U.S. President Barack Obama holds Jackinsky’s 6-month-old baby girl while posing for a selfie with the pair at a waiting area at Anchorage International Airport, in Anchorage, Alaska. Jackinsky said Obama walked up to her and asked, “Who is this pretty girl?” (Jolene Jackinsky via AP)

So for nostalgia’s sake, here are some amazing photos of the former President/baby whisperer with kids.

Obama and superheroes

Maybe it's time for Spider-man.

The Man of Steel meets with the Commander-in-Chief. 🎃

Not all heroes wear capes—but some do.

When you meet a Prince

President and Mrs Obama meet Prince George as the Duke of Cambridge watches at Kensington Palace.

No booster seat needed

A young fan looks up

Floor time

Coming tomorrow: my annual Year in Photographs. This one of the President with Evie Cushman will certainly be included.

Peek-a-boo

Peek-a-boo with the child of a White House staffer. October 2009.

Oval Office selfie

A selfie in the Oval Office. My annual Year In Photos: http://go.wh.gov/yearinphotos. Link also in profile.

With Sasha and Malia

With Sasha. 2010.

With Malia. 2010.

More tender moments with children

President Obama with his niece Savita in 2009.

#Repost @whitehouse "I want to know if my hair is just like yours" “Touch it, dude!” #obamaandkids

Lunch meeting. See more #ObamaAndKids highlights from the #YearInPhotos at the link in the bio.

