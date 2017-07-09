Obama and Kids: The hashtag resurfaces after Alaska mom spots former POTUS at airport

It’s the hashtag that gives us all the feels: #obamaandkids.

It appears to have first become a thing back in February 2016, when Twitter user @MichaelSkolnik tweeted a picture of the now-former President with a child, and asked others to do the same.

The Twitter hashtag resurfaced yesterday after an alert Alaska mom spotted Barack Obama at the airport. And Obama was apparently immediately drawn to her uber-stylish infant. She posted the photos, which have since gone viral, on her Facebook page.

So for nostalgia’s sake, here are some amazing photos of the former President/baby whisperer with kids.

Obama and superheroes

Maybe it's time for Spider-man.

The Man of Steel meets with the Commander-in-Chief. 🎃

Not all heroes wear capes—but some do.

When you meet a Prince

President and Mrs Obama meet Prince George as the Duke of Cambridge watches at Kensington Palace.

No booster seat needed

July 4 = obama and kids

A young fan looks up

We'll never truly be able to measure the impact that President @BarackObama has had on our children.

📷: @petesouza pic.twitter.com/3nvpRJyAiJ — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 20, 2016

Floor time

Coming tomorrow: my annual Year in Photographs. This one of the President with Evie Cushman will certainly be included.

Remember that photograph from last Halloween when the President, lying on the floor, lifted Ella Rhodes into the air? Here's a couple of frames just before that happened.

President Obama spent a few minutes with Communication Director Jen Psaki's daughter, Vivi, when she stopped by the West Wing yesterday.

Peek-a-boo

Peek-a-boo with the child of a White House staffer. October 2009.

Oval Office selfie

A selfie in the Oval Office.

With Sasha and Malia

With Sasha. 2010.

With Malia. 2010.

More tender moments with children

President Obama with his niece Savita in 2009.

"I want to know if my hair is just like yours" "Touch it, dude!" #obamaandkids

Lunch meeting.

Get some face time with President Obama this summer. Enter now for your chance to meet him in person.