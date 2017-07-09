Obama and Kids: The hashtag resurfaces after Alaska mom spots former POTUS at airport

It’s the hashtag that gives us all the feels: #obamaandkids.
It appears to have first become a thing back in February 2016, when Twitter user @MichaelSkolnik tweeted a picture of the now-former President with a child, and asked others to do the same.
The Twitter hashtag resurfaced yesterday after an alert Alaska mom spotted Barack Obama at the airport. And Obama was apparently immediately drawn to her uber-stylish infant. She posted the photos, which have since gone viral, on her Facebook page.
In this July 3, 2017 photo provided by Jolene Jackinsky, former U.S. President Barack Obama holds Jackinsky’s 6-month-old baby girl while posing for a selfie with the pair at a waiting area at Anchorage International Airport, in Anchorage, Alaska. Jackinsky said Obama walked up to her and asked, “Who is this pretty girl?” (Jolene Jackinsky via AP)
So for nostalgia’s sake, here are some amazing photos of the former President/baby whisperer with kids.
