Hilarious GIFs and memes that tell the story of every mom's typical day

Sometimes being a mom can feel like the ultimate exercise in human willpower and stamina.

And sometimes, you just need to laugh about the chaos that is your life.

This is true anytime, but its exponentially more so during summer vacation, when my life is a delicate balance between work, costly camps and extra-curricular activities.

If my typical 24 hours were told in memes and GIFs, it would look a lot like this.

5:45 a.m, when my tiny human alarm clocks come bounding in…

Gird your loins…

Because you know they’re going to be all like this…all day long.

Me, when they ask for a cookie…for breakfast. For the third time.

My appearance.

When it’s time to leave, but they can’t find their shoes.

At work. A lot of this.

When I realize I have to pay the summer camp bill.

It’s 2:45. Camp ends at 3 p.m. I am 30 minutes away. No problem.

The drive home is always super relaxing.

My kids asking for an afternoon snack.

Me. Trying to squeeze in 60 seconds of peace and quiet.

And then 10 minutes later…

‘

My son’s idea of playing…quietly.

My 4-year-old daughter, when I tell her she can’t put on my makeup.

Four minutes after I realize they’ve got my phone.

How it feels when I then step on my son’s LEGOs.

Five minutes before dinner. As they reach for another snack.

And at least three times a week…

This is now me.

Dad’s home.

When I say bedtime, but my husband says they can have 5 more minutes.

Me. Once I think they’re asleep.

Twenty minutes later. My daughter’s room.

They are asleep. For real this time.

And the reason I can’t wait to do it all again tomorrow.