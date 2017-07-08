Would you leave your kid in a Lego store? This mom did

You go to your local mall, 10-year-old child in tow. There’s a Lego store. You have an agenda for your trip to the mall. Your child would no doubt enjoy Legos more than whatever is on your list.

Do you leave him in the store while you shop?

One New York mom did — and she was arrested for child endangerment, according to the Associated Press. While Jia Fan, 44, of Pittsford shopped at Eastview Mall in Rochester, she let her 10-year-old hang out in a Lego Store.

Not the first time

No one knows just how long her son was without her supervision in that store, but it was long enough that store employees contacted mall security, following company policy on unaccompanied minors.

Here’s what’s puzzling. It’s not the first time a child has been left in a Lego store. A 7-year-old was left alone at another one in a Long Island mall.

