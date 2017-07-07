2 dads, 2 babies and 1 epic adventure toward becoming a family

Children always want to know the story of how they came to be.

The story of these squishy twins, Phoebe and Xander Bernstein, has everything: twists and turns, struggles and hope, a selfless woman, and two guys from Pennsylvania willing to do anything to become the men they were meant to be.

Egg donors, surrogate brokers, fertility specialists, lawyers and a $150,000 nest egg would ultimately pave the way to their birth, The News Journal in Delaware reported.

But it all started with a heartfelt plea. Jeffrey and Brian Bernstein, whose relationship spans two decades, wrote an open letter to the woman who would carry their babies:

“If you are reading this, it means that we may soon be on the adventure of a lifetime, ending in what can only be called the best gift in the world.”

Watch: Jeffrey and Brian Bernstein share their story