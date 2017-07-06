How to block specific Netflix shows so your kids can't watch

Netflix is everyone’s idea of how to watch television, but especially moms and dads.

Watch high-quality shows when you want — like when you’re breastfeeding at 3 a.m. or after the kids finally go to bed. Parents can plan a date night around streaming an entire series. Kids can watch a favorite show, giving the parent enough time to make dinner.

But parents may not want the kids to watch episodes of “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” though I don’t know why because he’s adorable, or “Happy Birthday Barney,” which I totally get can grind on a parent’s last nerve.

Our Good Family shared this hack to block the shows you don’t want your kid watching. In this mom’s case, it was “Goosebumps,” “Transformers” and “My Little Pony.”

Block individual shows

Here’s how to filter specific content:

Click on “Manage Profiles” from the Netflix website.

Change the “Kids” profile to “Adult” and unclick the “Kids” profile.

Then enter the “Kids” profile and move to the offending show. Click the “Thumbs Down” icon, which will gray out the shows.

Block all the shows you don’t want your kids to watch by clicking the “Thumbs Down” icon.

Return to “Manage Profiles” and change the “Kids” profile back to kids by checking the box.

Choose either “For Little Kids Only” or “For Older Kids and Below.”

It may take a while for the shows that you blocked to no longer appear as recommended shows at the top of the page. But they eventually go away.

