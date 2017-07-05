The Arizona Republic

Marketing plus-size leggings? Do NOT do this

The alert eye of one Betsy Abel, a wife, mother, motivator and fitness coach from Minnesota, called your attention to an advertising for leggings.

“Here’s one for today’s 🚫Are You Freaking Kidding Me🚫 file,” she posted in Facebook.

She was scrolling through Amazon looking for leggings when she spotted this:

The above screenshot the Arrive Guide brand sold on Amazon depicts a model with both legs in a single pant legging.

“That’s fine, no shame if you need a larger size. So what the hell are they thinking using a slim model with two legs in one side???” Abel writes.

Yep.

This picture found on Arrival Guide’s Amazon page is not that much better.

Credit: Arrive Guide/Amazon

One Amazon reviewer nail it with this post: “I find your use of a slim model in plus sized clothing to be repulsive. It portrays the wrong message. I will NOT be purchasing anything from you. Why not hire a plus sized model to model plus sized clothing?”

