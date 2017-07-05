Marketing plus-size leggings? Do NOT do this

The alert eye of one Betsy Abel, a wife, mother, motivator and fitness coach from Minnesota, called your attention to an advertising for leggings.

“Here’s one for today’s 🚫Are You Freaking Kidding Me 🚫 file,” she posted in Facebook.

She was scrolling through Amazon looking for leggings when she spotted this:

The above screenshot the Arrive Guide brand sold on Amazon depicts a model with both legs in a single pant legging.

“That’s fine, no shame if you need a larger size. So what the hell are they thinking using a slim model with two legs in one side???” Abel writes.

Yep.

This picture found on Arrival Guide’s Amazon page is not that much better.

One Amazon reviewer nail it with this post: “I find your use of a slim model in plus sized clothing to be repulsive. It portrays the wrong message. I will NOT be purchasing anything from you. Why not hire a plus sized model to model plus sized clothing?”