This is why you shouldn't give kids sparklers this Fourth of July

Kids love sparklers. Popping with light, sizzling with sound and the mesmerizing joy of being able to hold all that magic in their hands.

But sparklers are dangerous. The fiery sticks shouldn’t be given to children 10 and younger because they can burn up to 3,000 degrees fahrenheit, causing severe burns, reported USA Today.

Last year, there were an estimated 900 emergency room visits related to sparklers. Of those, 400 were for children ages 4 and younger, reported the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Lorie Butts of Mountaineer Fireworks in Inwood, West Virginia, told USA Today, that parents should keep a bucket of water nearby to toss the sparkler in after it goes out, instead of tossing it on the ground where kids can step on the still-hot metal.

WATCH: 7 odd July 4 facts