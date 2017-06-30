6 best reasons for families to score an Amazon Prime membership July 10

Amazon Prime Day is Monday, July 10. The 30-hour shopping spree known as Christmas in July offers mega savings on everything and is one big reason to get the membership now.

If you’re new to Amazon Prime, you can get a 30-day free trial.

Watch: Amazon’s Prime Day kicks off at 9 p.m. July 10

But are there reasons to keep the membership ($10.99 per month or $99 a year) after Prime Day?

Yes.

Reviewed.com put together a comprehensive list of the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership. Here are six benefits families will find most useful.

1. Free Shipping

Members receive two-day shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items and free same-day shipping in select locations on select items.

2. Free Prime Video

Stream thousands of TV shows and movies for free on iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, some smart TVs and Amazing Fire TV series, Roku, Xbox and PlayStation. Some shows are even offered for offline viewing too.

3. Free Time Unlimited discount

The service allows children ages 3-12 unlimited, ad-free access to thousands of games, apps, TV shows, movies and books. PBS Kids, Disney and Nickelodeon are included in the package, which costs $2.99 or $6.99 for the family plan. Free Time Unlimited usually costs $4.99 a month or $9.99 for up to four kids.

Reviewed.com points out the caveat is that you must have Fire TV, a Kindle e-reader, Fire tablet or Android to access the content. But, reviewers added, kids can’t “accidentally” buy apps and games.

4. Free Prime Pantry

Amazon carries lower prices on thousands of home and grocery items. This includes everything you’d need for the Zombie Apocalypse or for when the relatives are in town, including soda, cereal, peanut butter, dog food, paper towels and toilet paper. To guarantee free shipping, members just need to order five qualifying Pantry items.

5. Free Prime Photos

All Amazon account users receive a 5GB cloud storage for photos, but with a Prime membership you receive unlimited storage. Prime members can download every image to the cloud, thus freeing up memory on computers and smartphones, and then view from any device.

Invite up to five others to the “Family Vault” to share photos in one place. Other perks range from keeping private photos private to easily printing photos from your library and never paying for shipping.

Free Prime Reading

Prime membership provides instant, free access to thousands of books, short stories and magazines — even if you don’t own a Kindle e-reader. Some feature Audible narration.

Access free titles through Android and iOS devices, the free Kindle app or a Kindle e-reader and Fire tablet.

Full disclosure: Reviewed.com editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of their links, they may earn a small share of the revenue. However, their picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY NETWORK’s newsrooms and any business incentives.