Watch: 'Bad Moms' 2 preview, a raunchy romp through the holidays

“A Bad Moms Christmas” trailer officially dropped. It delivers all the expectations put on mothers during the holidays and our moms wacky, sometimes drunken, approach to dealing with them.

Moms Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell), and Carla (Hahn) have already dropped traditional mom roles, now they’re rejecting everyone’s idea of Christmas perfection.

“You are a mom,” says Christine Baranski, who plays Amy’s mother. “Moms don’t enjoy, they give joy. That’s how being a mom works.”

The movie hits screens Nov. 3.