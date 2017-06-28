In the market for kids tablets? We've done your homework

Reviewed.com editors set out to help parents find the best kids tablets in the market right now. Of the 20-plus tablets they researched, the Amazon Fire Kids Edition was the clear winner.

Here’s what you should know about this and other top-quality tablets, which have several features in common: a protective bumper case; strong parental controls; and some pre-installed apps and games for kids.

No. 1 pick: Amazon Fire Kids Edition

Ranked best overall and best value (about $98-$100). Reviewed.com editors said they love this tablet for many reasons, including:

Parents can set daily limits.

Parents can set educational goals that block access to games/cartoons until their child spends some time learning new things.

It comes with a two-year, “worry-free” guarantee.

Here are a couple of the finalists:

PBS KIDS Playtime Pad

Priced at $67 to $80, this is a “great all-around tablet,” the researchers said. It comes with 25 educational games and 120 PBS Kids video clips, songs and music videos.

Leapfrog Epic

Priced at $92, this tablet features software called “Just for Me Learning,” which personalizes games and apps based on right or wrong answers in the educational games.

There are two more options that Reviewed.com ranks high:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite Kids Edition (starting at $128).

NeuTab Kids Tablet (about $60).

Full disclosure: Reviewed.com editors review and recommend products and may earn a small share of revenue if you make a purchase by clicking one of their links. Their picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY NETWORK newsrooms and any business incentives.

