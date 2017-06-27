Summer sucked the smarts from your kid? 4 ways to avert brain drain before school starts

Summer is for pools, road trips and popsicles. But for kids, summer is also a time where learning is lost. It’s called summer brain drain, and it’s a drag for teachers and frustrating for parents and kids.

Don’t let the summer slide hit your family. Parents and caregivers can help to keep children engaged and learning over the break through simple, everyday activities. Here are a few ideas:

Read. Read. Then read some more.

Reading is the skill that makes all other learning possible. It’s vital to foster strong skills in your child. Find books and magazines that your child is passionate about, which will make it easier for them to get plenty of practice.

Engage in science, geometry, botany and more wherever you are.

Whether you stay close to home, roam abroad, or some combination, everyday activities are a great time to practice everything from math to science to life lessons. Grocery stores are full of colors, words, math, and life lessons. Pools and amusement parks are great for chemistry, physics and geometry. Walks around your neighborhood are replete with botany, geology and birding.

Substitute imagination for technology.

Make time every day for imagination to roam. Building with blocks, creating sculpture with things you might normally toss out, making music with everyday household items, even pretend tea parties and blanket forts allow kids’ brains to expand and develop creativity and problem-solving skills.

Elevate hobbies to the next level.

Take advantage of whatever topics and activities your child is already fascinated by. Sports are full of physics and math, computer games are based in coding that kids can learn and even your own family is full of history. Use online resources or visit your local library to inject learning into play.

