7 books, 8 movies, 20 years of love for Harry Potter on anniversary

The love affair began 20 years ago with the little-book-that-could, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”
One of the most beloved book series of all time was born, selling more than 450 million copies and spawning eight successful movies and theme park attractions.
Fans showed their love and appreciation on the anniversary, using the #HarryPotter20 hashtag, which included an emoji of Harry Potter’s glasses and his lightning bolt scar.
Author J.K. Rowling joined in, thanking fans for embracing her private world.
