7 books, 8 movies, 20 years of love for Harry Potter on anniversary

The love affair began 20 years ago with the little-book-that-could, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

One of the most beloved book series of all time was born, selling more than 450 million copies and spawning eight successful movies and theme park attractions.

Fans showed their love and appreciation on the anniversary, using the #HarryPotter20 hashtag, which included an emoji of Harry Potter’s glasses and his lightning bolt scar.

Author J.K. Rowling joined in, thanking fans for embracing her private world.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Could I love Harry Potter more?

No. I could not. #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/w1KQ7krHZj — Kari Wahlgren (@KariWahlgren) June 27, 2017

NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN MAGIC. Thank you for all the memories. #HarryPotter20 @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/eXhK9hpt2T — beautiful mind (@isaacriverov) June 27, 2017

20 years

8 movies

7 books

Millions of fans

Billions of memories

One story

One phenomenon

Harry Potter is eternal#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/2LZdSXsJlo — Teenager Notes (@teenagernotes) June 26, 2017

We've all got both light & dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we really are.

JK Rowling#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/NvibQV7nKz — Novelicious (@noveliciouss) June 26, 2017

A first edition Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book with @jk_rowling's notes and drawings. #20YearsofHarryPotter #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/1ePqNUSpJ2 — Harry Potter Memory (@PotterMemory) June 27, 2017

❤️💛 #HarryPotter20 me Every Time anything about Harry Potter is trending… pic.twitter.com/VjyTwsNbkO — LaurenNY-7🔸🔹🐾 (@AaliyahNevaeh7) June 26, 2017

Who else is still waiting for their Hogwarts letter? #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/O0t06U99co — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 26, 2017

