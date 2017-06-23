Funny + feels + talent proves this 'America's Got Talent' star hits the right notes

We love a good story. Especially one with laughter and tears.

Evie Clair, a 13-year-old from the blink-and-you-miss-it town of Florence, Ariz., delivered that this week with her “America’s Got Talent” debut.

Clair’s performance of Christina Perri’s song “Arms” won over judges and social media.

First, though, she introduced herself to judge Simon Cowell and joked about her hometown. “There’s like five prisons there,” she said. “Basically there’s not even a grocery store. There’s a fast-food place and a high school and that’s it.”

Cue the laughter. Now the tears.

Clair said she has always wanted to sing, but what brought her to the show — and led to her to choke up in front of judges — was that her father was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Doctors gave him a 5 percent chance to live, but that didn’t stop him from doing what he thought a dad should do.

“He still continued working and supporting our family,” Evie told the judges. “So tonight, I’m here to sing for him.”

Evie chose to perform “Arms” because it’s a song she would often sing to her father.

“When my dad is having rough days, then I go up to his room and I sing him this song to help him feel better and just to give him comfort and strength to continue fighting,” she said.

Watch: Social reaction to Evie Clair’s performance