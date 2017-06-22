ASU scientist moves NASA shirts from boys to girls section. Twitter blows up

Scientist Katie Hinde was looking for super-hero T-shirts at a big-box store. She was looking in the “girls” section.

She found none. But Hinde discovered a whole legion of fans across the internet when she did this next.

Did I just take a bunch of NASA tank tops from the boys section & put them in the girls section? Yes. Yes I did. pic.twitter.com/hXHBbaog2W — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

Hinde, 37, is an associate professor at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Center and wrote about the Twitter storm that followed:

“As a scientist who works on inclusivity in academia and science, I spend a lot of time thinking about the pipeline. I am particularly concerned about the scarcity and disparity of science & science fiction oriented toys, clothes and outreach.”

Where is Wonder Woman?

Hinde was on a shopping trip for a Wonder Woman T-shirt for her young cousin, she told Today.com. She didn’t find any and we can only hope they were sold out. Still, she spied some prominently displayed NASA tank tops in the boys section. She moved the shirts 20 feet away to the girls section and called the act her own “tiny-scale, subversive, nonviolent, direct action.”

On her blog, Hinde addresses the reactions to her tweet. One is people should simply take girls to the boys section to shop for science-themed, empowering clothing.

Except Hinde responds that kids as young as 18-24 months old are already sensitive to gender stereotyping, and that continues as they age.

‘White feminist BS’

“This means many girls will perceive that the ‘boy’ clothes and the themes featured there, are not for themselves,” she wrote.

There’s so much more goodness to be found on Hinde’s blog about gender themes, people’s reactions (someone likening her action to “white feminist BS”) and her responses, so check it out.

