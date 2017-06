A dad loses his son’s lunchbox and his wife sends him out to find a new one.

He returns with a substitute he’s happy with but that frustrates his wife. “I should have just gone to get it myself,” she said. Her mouth even drops open at one point.

But the frustration turns into laughter as she asks, “Are you joking?” He suggests she could “pimp it out.”

We think their son’s face says it all when he reveals the new “lunch box” all packed.

It’s pure genius, don’t you think?