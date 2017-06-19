Is summer over yet? Funny parent tweets about summer with kids

Summer vacation is where memories are made.

But let’s be honest. Not all of those memories are sun-kissed and breezy for parents.

Balancing summer fun against higher grocery bills, overflowing dirty dishes and mountains of messes can have parents longing for school to start like:

Here are 10 funny tweets from parents who understand your pain.

1. Keep filling your wine glass. One less thing to wash

My kids’ favorite summer activity is getting a cup of water, taking 1 sip before dumping it out, and leaving it in the sink for me to wash. — Unremarkable Files (@ThatEvansLady) May 24, 2017

2. Think of the savings on sunscreen

After a long, hard winter, my kids like to take advantage of the beautiful summer weather by playing computer games in the basement all day. — EricaTriesToTweet (@SteussieErica) June 5, 2017

3. And paying for that privilege. Don’t forget that

Being on vacation with my family is just like being at home except I get to do dishes & laundry with an ocean view. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 12, 2017

4. Same. Teachers are grossly underpaid

I hate when I've been at home with my kids for 2 months for summer break and it's actually only been 2 weeks. — Ash (@adult_mom) June 12, 2017

5. Like finding money in your pocket, only to have it stolen

I'm off work today, yay! *realizes the kids are out of school* Wait. Shit. — Salty Mermaid (@Jenn_H_Scott) June 12, 2017

6. Prayers

With two teenagers who eat non-stop, I'm thinking of setting up a GoFundMe account for summer groceries. — BeckyWasHere (@anotherbecky429) June 9, 2017

7. Yet another GoFundMe-worthy idea

1st day of summer: So many fun plans, get ready, kids! 3rd day: Hi, do you carry extra large hamster wheels? My oldest is about 45 lbs, so — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 14, 2017

8. Writing you a prescription for summer school

Warm weather must give me headaches because I've had this one since summer break started oh… — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) June 12, 2017

9. But you’re saving on toilet paper with those swim fests. Because kids. Pools. Pee

It's summer.

My life now consists of pretending to "watch this" in the pool during the day and washing wet towels at night. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 14, 2017

10. Jealous. ~ Parents whose kids aren’t old enough for sleep away camp

Day 2 of summer break Kids: *Engaging in gladiator style death match* Me: You guys are going to love this sleep away camp I just found! — MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) June 1, 2017

