Adorable: 'Wonder Woman' director's amazing tweet of kindergarten class' reaction to film

“Wonder Woman” is delivering a beat down when it comes to box office success. Which is cool.

But it’s the impact the empathetic and fierce super hero is having on boys and girls that is even more amazing. “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins tweeted a round-up of reactions from a kindergarten class.

My producer just sent me this…ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!! the director tweeted.

The list shared with Jenkins’ producer came from an anonymous author who wrote: “I work at a kindergarten and this is a collection of cute Wonder Woman related things that happened within a week of the movie being released.”

From the mouths of babes

The tweet read, with some style and dropped letters cleaned up for clarity:

On Monday, a boy who was obsessed with Iron Man, told me he had asked his parents for a new Wonder Woman lunchbox.

A little girl said, “When I grow up I want to speak hundreds of languages like Diana.”

This girl had her parents revamp her Beauty and the Beast birthday party in THREE DAYS because she simply had to have a Wonder Woman party.

Seven girls playing together during recess on Tuesday, (said) that since they all wanted to be Wonder Woman they had agreed to be Amazons and not fight, but work together to defeat evil.

There is this one girl that refuses to listen to you unless you address her as Wonder Woman.

Another girl very seriously asked the teacher if she could ditch her uniform for the Wonder Woman armor because she “wanted to be ready if she needed to save the world.” The teacher laughed and said it was okay, and the next day the girl came dressed as Wonder Woman and not a single kid batted an eye.

They are making a wrap-up dance show, and they asked the teacher if they could come as superheroes. They are going to sing a song about bunnies.

This kid got angry and threw a plastic car over his head and a girl gasped ‘LIKE IN THE MOVIE’

A boy threw his candy wrapping (on) the floor and a 5-year-old girl screamed, “DON’T POLLUTE YOU IDIOT, THAT IS WHY THERE ARE NO MEN IN T[H]EMYSCIRA!”

On Wednesday, a girl came with a printed list of every single female superhero and her powers, to avoid any trouble when deciding roles at recess.

I was talking to one of the girls that hadn’t seen the movie, and the next day she came and very seriously told me. “you were right, ‘Wonder Woman’ was way better than ‘Frozen.'”

Will Patty Jenkins direct a Wonder Woman sequel?

Watch this video to find out.