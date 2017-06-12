Father's Day 2017: Deals on food, recreation, original gifts

National chains tip their hats to dads now through Father’s Day. A few restaurants offer special dining menus and deals.

But sporting and recreation stores know this is their holiday and offer huge sales for everything from golf equipment to clothing. We also included a few discounted gift ideas for the dad (or husband) who already has everything, but you’d still like to get him something cool.

Hungry dads

Chili’s

Get a three-course meal, including salad, entree and dessert, for $10. The offer is good for a limited time. Details: chilis.com.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

A three-course brunch menu is $47.95 with choices like lobster bisque, eggs Benedict, cinnamon apple French toast and porcini-crusted filet mignon. The three-course dinner is $89 with lobster and shrimp tempura, a 35-ounce prime Tomahawk steak and choice of dessert. Details: flemingssteakhouse.com.

Outback Steakhouse

“Are you Dad enough?” Outback asks. A special Father’s Day menu includes a 35-ounce bone-in rib eye ($49.99, includes a baked potato and another side), available June 14-20. Details: outback.com/offers.

Ruby Tuesday

The restaurant has a special menu now through June 18, including the Big Daddy Burger for $11.99 that includes beef, bacon, Swiss, Cheddar and American cheeses with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Also featured is the Knob Creek Classic with bourbon, a dash of bitters, triple sec and ginger ale and a slice of orange for $7.99. Details: rubytuesday.com/fathersday.

Sporting dads

Academy Sports and Outdoors

T-shirts, wallets, slides, golf balls and wallets are among the Father’s Day sale items. Details: academy.com/shop/en/store/fathersday

Bass Pro Shops

Hiker shorts, ammo, fishing gear, life vests, watches and wallets are on sale in store and online. Details: basspro.com.

Cabela’s

Shoes and clothing are up to 50 percent off and fishing gear is slated to be up to 40 percent off. Details: cabelas.com.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on Under Armour, Reebok, Adidas and Champion clothing. More specials include discounts of $100 off kayaks, 40 percent off and more on weight-training equipment and 50 percent off on fishing equipment. Details: dickssportinggoods.com.

Dads who have everything (but not this)

Ancestry.com

Now through June 18, Dad can learn about his family history with an Ancestory.com DNA profile that is $79.99 instead of the usual $99.99. ancestery.com.

Omaha Steaks

The Gift Dads Want sale offers several steak gift packages, with some packages discounted up to 50 percent. Details: omahasteaks.com/buy/Gifts/Fathers-Day

Keurig

Father’s Day Gift Bundles range in price from $115 to $150 and include a Keurig brewer, travel mug, pod filter, Green Mountain Coffee K-Cup pods and a reusable K-Cup pod filter. Details: keurig.com/fathers-day-bundles.

Finally, check out these personal Etsy gifts for dad