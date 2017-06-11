700,000 pounds of kid-favorite spaghetti and meatballs recalled

Several brands of the canned, kid-favorite spaghetti and meatballs, including Chef Boyardee, have been recalled for undeclared allergens and misbranding.

The USDA reported that the canned pastas could contain milk, an allergen that was not included on the product label.

Check the labels

The recalled products being pulled from shelves include:

414,424 pounds of 14.75-ounce cans of Chef Boyardee mini pasta shells & meatballs with Use By Date 12/26/18.

131,718 pounds of 14.74-ounce cans of Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs with 01/02/19.

71,614 pounds of 14.75-ounce cans of “Del Pino’s Spaghetti & Meatballs with 01/02/19.

38,330 pounds of 14.75-oz. cans of Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs with 01/02/19.

Find the remaining brands recalled here:

There have been no reports of allergic reactions. Customers are asked to throw the product away or return them.

The labeling problem was discovered on June 6 after an ingredient supplier notified the Pennsylvania company ConAgra Brands that bread crumbs used in the spaghetti potentially contained milk.

