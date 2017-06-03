The Arizona Republic

Disney's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride is hilarious, even with screaming G-forces

Disney's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride is hilarious, even with screaming G-forces

Tips & Guides

Disney's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride is hilarious, even with screaming G-forces

Early reviews are in and Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT at California Adventure is hysterical, fast and better than the Tower of Terror.

Credit: Richard Harbaugh, Disneyland Resort

The attraction opened May 27. Carly Mallenbaum of “USA Today” called the ride a “relentless, two-and-a-half-minutes of rises and falls.”

Oh, and the ride is better than the popular Twilight Zone Tower of Terror it replaced.

“It has more humor (courtesy of the Guardians’ quirky dialogue), speedier drops (the first one is a doozy), better technology (the animatronic Rocket is lifelike) and catchier music (there are six different songs from the  movie-famous Awesome Mix,) than before.”

 

, , , , Tips & Guides

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home