Disney's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride is hilarious, even with screaming G-forces

Early reviews are in and Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT at California Adventure is hysterical, fast and better than the Tower of Terror.

The attraction opened May 27. Carly Mallenbaum of “USA Today” called the ride a “relentless, two-and-a-half-minutes of rises and falls.”

Oh, and the ride is better than the popular Twilight Zone Tower of Terror it replaced.

“It has more humor (courtesy of the Guardians’ quirky dialogue), speedier drops (the first one is a doozy), better technology (the animatronic Rocket is lifelike) and catchier music (there are six different songs from the movie-famous Awesome Mix,) than before.”