This mom-shaming viral, parody video nails it

What mom actually has the time to Mom shame? Too many.

The latest video via comedy songwriter and vlogger Riona nails the inadequacies many mothers feel about the job they’re doing and the litany of things that women (and men) will shame them about. Which is, anything and everything — Pinterest fails, mom tummies, bottle feeding, diet, baby sleep strategies and on and on.

Thanks to writer Amy Mulvaney of the Irish Independent who alerted us to this spot-on, hilarious video from Riona, a London-living, married mom of a 2-year-old. Riona frequently posts honest videos about parenting on her “The Unnatural Women” Facebook page.

Riona dedicated the parenting parody for “the mom shamed, thong fearing, mess embracing humans who happen to be parents.”