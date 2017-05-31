Sweet! National Donut Day means free donuts on Friday at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts

Donuts are so universally loved that they receive not just one — but two — special days. One is in November and lucky for us the next day devoted to fried dough and sugar is the first Friday in June.

Pick up a free donut on Friday, June 2 at the following locations:

Dunkin’ Donuts, with the purchase of any drink. dunkindonuts.com.

Krispy Kreme, krispykreme.com.

LaMar’s Donuts, lamars.com.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts, with the purchase of a drink, fracturedprune.com.

Don’t forget to check out your local grocery bakery and donut shops for more deals.

The June donut day was established by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who made donuts for overseas soldiers.

The other National Donut Day is Nov. 5.

