Remembering women who served from the beginning on Memorial Day

By: Sonja Haller |
This Memorial Day we pay homage to the women who served in or for the armed forces with tweets from @Shaker_aphra via Twitter Moments.
Twin sisters Genvieve and Lucille Baker were probably the first women in the Coast Guard. pic.twitter.com/S4WkIlBahD
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
In the Revolution, married women worked as sempstresses, cooks, nurses, and laundresses in support. In battle, carried water for artillery.
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
Deborah Sampson Gannet is the best known, for disguising herself as a man and fighting in battle. https://t.co/s4YAt4sg8d
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
But the women who played more typically feminine roles working for the Continental army are also interesting. https://t.co/VsqSAaYxib
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
Women played similar roles in the War of 1812, some serving as nurses on naval ships. https://t.co/NPHa2OZUr5
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
In the civil war,more professional nursing was instituted. https://t.co/7XQCf2ZW9c
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
Susie King Taylor served as laundress and nurse and was the only AA woman to write a Civil War memoir. https://t.co/3IxDrs8JbJ
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
Mary Edward Walker a doctor, served as a physician but Confeds imprisoned her as spy; she was awarded Medal of Honor https://t.co/98zD3MxlJZ
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
After WW I, women were booted from the forces, save for nurses. And then WW II happened.
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
There was great congressional controversy over women serving in the army; at first they were designated auxiliary. https://t.co/AZIPYDZtm0
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
Women volunteered to serve in Vietnam; 80% were nurses. Some are listed on the Wall. https://t.co/Yqo0Vp4CR3
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
11,000 women served in Vietnam. CDR Elizabeth Barrett was 1st female Navy line officer to command in combat zone https://t.co/up4gQ2tJKf
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
captain Linda Bray became to first acknowledged woman to lead troops in battle. https://t.co/qJn3av1KDV
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
Jeannie Leavitt became the Air Force's first female fighter pilot. https://t.co/NqxTu1L97S
— Aphra Behn (@Shaker_aphra) May 29, 2017
TRENDING NEWS ON ALL THE MOMS:
armed forces, history, Memorial Day, Twitter, women, Trending
Comments