Brave (or crazy) enough to fly with a toddler? Watch this first for 5 tips to keep you sane

Mom Joanna Allhands learned just how unpredictable and maddening flying can be these days.

The azcentral.com columnist wasn’t dragged off a plane. But her family was delayed because of air-traffic control problems, missed the connecting flight, arrived six hours behind schedule and the luggage was lost for three days.

All this while flying with a toddler.

Joanna Allhands. Credit: azcentral.com

Along the way, Allhands picked up solid tips on how to fly with little ones. Check out this video for five ways to make the flight manageable, if not easy.

