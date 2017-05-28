Brave (or crazy) enough to fly with a toddler? Watch this first for 5 tips to keep you sane

Mom Joanna Allhands learned just how unpredictable and maddening flying can be these days.
The azcentral.com columnist wasn’t dragged off a plane. But her family was delayed because of air-traffic control problems, missed the connecting flight, arrived six hours behind schedule and the luggage was lost for three days.
All this while flying with a toddler.
Along the way, Allhands picked up solid tips on how to fly with little ones. Check out this video for five ways to make the flight manageable, if not easy.
