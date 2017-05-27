Closer look: 'Star Wars' and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' reveals this week

Are your spider senses tingling?

Or maybe that’s just your midi-chlorians acting up.

That could be because this week brings news about the upcoming “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Last Jedi,” the next installment in the “Star Wars saga.

First up: “Spider-Man.” New trailers show that adolescence is just as awkward even when you can lift a bus over your head.

In “Homecoming” trailers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) mentors teen Spidey (Tom Holland) in the ways of the snarky superhero.

We also get appearances from Zendaya and former “Community” star Donald Glover, who had been a fan favorite to take over the role of Spider-Man in the reboots.

Clearly, he didn’t get the job of web-slinger, but we’ll take it.

Add in Marissa Tomei as a hotter Aunt May than the usual and Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and the latest Marvel superhero flick is bringing major star power. It opens July 7.

Meanwhile, far, far away

Meanwhile, in a galaxy far, far away, runaway stormtrooper Finn is finally a “big deal” in the Resistance.

That’s according to actor John Boyega, who dishes on what’s in store for Finn, who pretended to be a Resistance superstar in “The Force Awakens” to get away from the Empire.

Last seen gravely wounded in combat with emo rage Muppet Kylo Ren, Finn finally has what he wanted:

“The funny thing is, between VII and VIII, Finn’s now a big deal! …Imagine that – you get taken down by Kylo Ren, Boyega told EW.com . “Think about what the gossip’s going to be like in the Resistance. ‘Oh, that’s the guy that got slashed down by Kylo?'”

Boyega grinned and waved at imaginary Resistance fighters. “‘How you doing, guys? How you doing?'” he says. “Yeah, I was there. Then the Falcon picked me up… Oh yeah, I knew Han Solo by the way. We were pretty close.’ All that kind of stuff. They have a fan moment when they see him.”

‘Vanity Fair’ photographs

“The Force” shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill.)

“The Dark Side” features Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson).

“The Resistance” shows Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), a new addition to the cast with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (Boyega) and droid BB-8.

Finally, “The Legacy” honors the late Carrie Fisher, whose General Leia Organa stands alone.

“The Last Jedi” is set for a Dec. 15 release.