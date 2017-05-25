Geek out guide: Family friendly fun at Phoenix Comicon

For the family that geeks out together: Phoenix Comicon hits downtown this week.

Among celebrities making appearances will be “Doctor Who” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Karen Gillan and Gabriel Luna, who played Ghost Rider on the most recent season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Although many events are more grown-up in nature, there will also be lots of activities for little fans.

Family line up

The Phoenix Saber Academy for Kids: Instructors will teach the basics of swordsmanship with foam blades. This is for ages 6 and up. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, West 105ABC.

Face painting: Bring your kid’s cosplay to the next level or get into character. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, West 101ABC.

Kids cosplay meet-up: Join other young cosplayers to take pictures and trade tips. 3-4 p.m. Sunday. North 227A.

Saber combat: Supervised all-ages melee will bring out your kid’s inner warrior. Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. West 105ABC.

Learn to Draw: Pick up techniques for drawing in Chibi anime style. Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. North 128AB.

Lego Build-off: Masterbuilders compete for prizes. 3-4 p.m. Friday, West 102ABC.

Quidditch: Members of the ASU Quidditch team teach Hogwarts’ favorite game. 3-4 p.m. Friday. West 105ABC.

Learn to Draw My Little Pony: Learn techniques for drawing Rainbow Dash and the other ponies. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday. West 101ABC.

Youth Fandom Fashion Show: Cosplaying kiddoes strut their stuff, and everyone gets a goodie bag. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. West 106ABC.

Lego builds, crafts

And when you want to take a break, stop in the Lego Lounge Free Build area (West 102ABC) from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday (until 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday) or the Youth Art Room for crafts: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. each day, West 101ABC.

Tickets

Sidekick tickets (2-12) are $10 for all four days. Adult tickets are $20 Thursday, $30 Friday, $45 Saturday and $30 Sunday or $75 for all four days.

Details: phoenixcomicon.com.