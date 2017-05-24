Watch: Cracking dangerous teen texting codes

Most teen texting lingo is innocent, but some child safety experts warn that cracking the code of symbols and letters may help parents identify when their child is in danger.

Some texting shorthand doubles as code for suicidal thoughts, bullying, sex and drugs, writes tech columnist Jennifer Jolly for USA Today.

Among the more dangerous codes:

53X = sneaky way to type “sex”

KMS = kill myself

LH6 = let's have sex

KYS = kill yourself

GNOC = get naked on camera.

99 = parents are gone

Check out the video below for a primer on the top sneaky terms teens use according to Bark, a safety app that monitors sites teens use for red flag words.

Read more about the sneaky teen texting codes here.