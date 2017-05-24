Graco-brand baby car seats may fail during a crash, leading to 25,000 recall

More than 25,000 Graco-brand car seats are being pulled from shelves because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said they may fail.

Certain Graco My Ride 65 seats has been recalled after Graco Children’s Products traced the problem to the webbing in the convertible child restraints. Documents shared Wednesday by the NHTSA discovered the problem after testing.

The model numbers of the recalled seats are: 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

The seats were made on July 22, 2014, and have a code of 2014/06 on a tag that’s on the webbing.

Graco said it will notify carseat owners and dealers and replace the recalled seats for free.

The recall is expected to start on July 17, according to USA Today.