What is your teen saying? The secret language explained

Teens have their own style of speaking. Once moms and dads use teen words it’s embarrassingly outdated and no longer “dope” See what I’m saying?

Here’s a help guide so you can talk teen, courtesy of columnist Jennifer Jolly for USA Today.

1. Lit – Hot and happening. Similar to “cool,” but the emphasis is on something’s freshness. Example: “Jesse’s party last weekend was totally lit, why weren’t you there?”

2. Turnt – Excessive excitement, hype, or craziness. When used to describe a person, it might also mean they’re intoxicated.

3. Sus – Short for suspicious or suspect, it’s used to describe something that’s shady or scandalous.

4. Clap back – A snappy comeback that can win an argument. Example: “He kept teasing me, but he wasn’t expecting me to clap back!”

7. Thirsty – This means desperate, impatient, or overly eager. Example: “You see how James acts around Claire? He seems thirsty.”

8. Savage – Saying something without a filter. It can be a compliment if someone is standing up and standing out. But it can also be used to describe a ruthless, public display. Example: “She just broke up with her boyfriend in the middle of the cafeteria while we all watched. Savage!”

10. Woke – It means someone or something is with it and aware. The opposite of ignorance.

If you didn’t see the lingo your teen uses, check out the full story with more meanings and the words, “high key,” “thot,” and “Hundo P.”