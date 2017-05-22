Pediatrician group warns: Zero juice for babies, little for older kids and toss sippy cups

A staple in kids lunches and mom diaper bags everywhere just got a smack down from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The pediatricians group advised that parents and caregivers should not give any fruit juice to kids 1 and younger and older kids should drink it only sparingly. This is a big change from the group’s last recommendation, which advised that babies older than 6 months could have some juice.

The new recommendation links drinking fruit juice with tooth decay, weight gain, and in some cases, weight loss. Doctors also warned against letting toddlers drink from sippy cups or carrying around a juice box all day, which promotes cavities and dissuades kids from drinking water.

Other key points in the latest update published Monday: