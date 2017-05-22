Mom’s away. Who will care for your 6 daughters? Dad stops absurd concerns with brilliant Facebook post

Before any of the well-meaning had a chance to share concerns and gushing admiration about a father caring for his six girls while mom was away, this dad cut them off with a brilliant Facebook post.

Jeremy Martin-Weber and his wife, Jessica have six girls, ranging in age from 5 to 18. Mom went away on a business trip. Dad anticipated the sort of nonsense that people might share when it comes to fathers taking care of their own children.

He ticked them off with this Facebook post. Who — since mom is gone —

will cook and feed my children?

will get them to school on time?

will pick out clothes for our youngest to wear?

will respect their routines and help hold those boundaries for them?

will hug them when they need a hug, and kiss their bruises, and tend to their scrapes?

The post continues with six more possible scenarios that might unfold while mom is gone, including dealing with teenage daughters feminine “problems.”

Who will handle all that?

“Me, That’s who,” he answered in a post that has been shared more than 1,400 times. “Because I’m not the babysitter. I’m not just their playmate.

“I’m their dad. And looking after them and guiding them and caring for them is my responsibility.”

Oh, and before anyone congratulations the dad on acting like a father, stop.

“And no, I don’t deserve anyone’s special praise and adoration because ‘Wow! This dad can look after his own kids.’ I’m just doing what every parent should do, and what moms do every day without praise or adoration.”

Bravo!

The Oregon couple blog about their parent experiences at Beyond Moi.