Loved Disneyland's 'Fantasmic?' It's back this summer with new magic

Disneyland is bringing the iconic Fantasmic! back this summer.

The “kiss goodnight” light show with live characters, animated mist screens, floats and music will have the classic elements, plus upgraded tech for more vibrant visuals and new scenes inspired by “Aladdin,” according to the Disneyland blog.

Aladdin and Jasmine will be seen floating on a magic carpet over a bed of fog during the song “A Whole New World.”

Guardian of the Galaxy soon opens

Until then, summer park visitors can check out California Adventure’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! set to open on May 27.

The new ride and a re-theming of the Tower of Terror is the start of the Summer of Heroes, which continues through Sept. 10, according to azcentral.com.