Think your kid couldn't be crazier about fidget spinners? Wrong. Check out this kid's hair

Girls have their unicorn-inspired locks. Or at the very least, the skyscraper ponytail of Arianna Grande to emulate.

Boys may opt to go the route of this Irish lad’s with a fidget spinner haircut. A 6-year-old from Ireland had the image of the latest kid craze buzzed into the back of his head.

Credit: Mashable

The kid’s embarrassed older brother, Ryan, told Mashable, that the barber gave him the haircut.

“At first I was just dying of laughter,” Campbell told the website. “I got my own fidget spinner and held it up to the cut to compare and he thought it was hilarious.”

