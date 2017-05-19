Think your kid couldn't be crazier about fidget spinners? Wrong. Check out this kid's hair

Girls have their unicorn-inspired locks. Or at the very least, the skyscraper ponytail of Arianna Grande to emulate.

Boys may opt to go the route of this Irish lad’s with a fidget spinner haircut. A 6-year-old from Ireland had the image of the latest kid craze buzzed into the back of his head.

The kid’s embarrassed older brother, Ryan, told Mashable, that the barber gave him the haircut.

“At first I was just dying of laughter,” Campbell told the website. “I got my own fidget spinner and held it up to the cut to compare and he thought it was hilarious.”